Next snowstorm to hit southern Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday, bitter cold to follow

A storm system will dump a few inches of snow late in the day Wednesday into Thursday across southern Wisconsin, and be followed by some of the coldest air of the season, according to forecasters.

Madison could see 2 to 4 inches, Janesville 2 to 5 inches, Racine 3 to 5 inches, Green Bay 2 inches, and La Crosse and Eau Claire less than an inch, the National Weather Service said.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis predicts 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area and to the west, and 2 to 4 inches to the south and east.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, the low in Madison could hit 10 below, according to the Weather Service and Tsaparis.

Central and northern Wisconsin will see lows in the teens below zero, with La Crosse hitting around 12 below, Eau Claire 15 below, and Eagle River 17 below.

The storm system is bringing more flooding in already soggy southern states and snow to the north as it collides with the cold air, AccuWeather said.