Next snowstorm set to hit southern Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday. See how much will fall and when

Another snowstorm will hit southern Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday, and like the snowstorm earlier this week, the harshest hit is predicted in the southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said snow is expected to overspread southern Wisconsin from southwest to northeast late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and linger into Sunday, especially closer to Lake Michigan, where lake enhanced snow is likely. The snow will be heaviest Saturday evening and night, before ending from west to east on Sunday.

This snow will be relatively heavy and dense, but gusty winds still will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, Boxell said.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday for Grant, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties and for 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The Weather Service forecasts snow totals of 3 to 6 inches for Madison, 3 to 7 inches for Janesville, 3 to 5 inches for La Crosse, 1 to 2 inches for Eau Claire, and inch or less for Wausau and Green Bay, and 5 to 8 inches for Milwaukee down to Kenosha.