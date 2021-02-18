Next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin possible Sunday as warmup begins

Temperatures dipped to 2 below in Dallas in the depths of the frigid air on Tuesday, the first below zero reading since Dec. 23, 1989. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to creep above freezing on Friday afternoon for the first time in six days, then climb into the 40s on Saturday, near 50 on Sunday, and the 60s or higher for most days next week, AccuWeather said.

Across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, cities such as International Falls, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota, that saw subzero temperatures from Feb. 6 through Sunday will get above freezing on Sunday.

"An extensive snow pack across nation will limit how much warming there is initially, but, compared to what it has been like recently over the Plains and Midwest, the upcoming pattern will be a relief," Anderson said.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a chance for flurries before 1 p.m. and then snow showers after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 23 and north winds developing around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

The chance for flurries and snow showers continues overnight, with a low around 5.

Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 18 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.