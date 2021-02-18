Next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin possible Sunday as warmup begins

Next 12 Hours
The next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin is possible Sunday as a warmup begins that will bring the area out of the extended frigid cold that has punished the area for most of February, according to forecasters.
The track of Sunday’s storm and possible snow totals for southern Wisconsin are uncertain at this time, but heavy snow is not expected, Andy Boxell of the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office said.
The best potential for accumulating snow on Sunday and Sunday night is for areas closer to the Illinois state line, Boxell said.
Occasional light snow showers are possible across the area on Thursday, with the best chances closer to Lake Michigan and less than an inch of accumulation expected, Boxell said.
The warmup will come with a major shift in the weather pattern after the stormiest weather pattern in decades across much of the U.S. brought historic cold and multiple winter storms to the south-central U.S., AccuWeather said.
"The atmospheric traffic jam that was contributing to a major buckle in the jet stream will break down in the coming days," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "As this (pattern shift) happens, the polar vortex is expected to retreat to northwestern Canada and allow a milder pacific air to flow across much of the U.S. and southern Canada from this weekend through next week.”
Temperatures dipped to 2 below in Dallas in the depths of the frigid air on Tuesday, the first below zero reading since Dec. 23, 1989. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to creep above freezing on Friday afternoon for the first time in six days, then climb into the 40s on Saturday, near 50 on Sunday, and the 60s or higher for most days next week, AccuWeather said.
Across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, cities such as International Falls, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota, that saw subzero temperatures from Feb. 6 through Sunday will get above freezing on Sunday.
"An extensive snow pack across nation will limit how much warming there is initially, but, compared to what it has been like recently over the Plains and Midwest, the upcoming pattern will be a relief," Anderson said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a chance for flurries before 1 p.m. and then snow showers after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 23 and north winds developing around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
The chance for flurries and snow showers continues overnight, with a low around 5.
Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 18 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 3 below, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 22 and south winds developing around 5 mph in the morning.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for snow Sunday and a 30% chance Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 30, 34, 40 and 37, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 10, 19, 28 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries possible Thursday, snow possible Sunday into Sunday night, and then mild weather moving in.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 22, 19, 24, 31, 37, 41 and 39, and overnight lows around 5, 2 below, 9, 20, 27 and 26.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 18 at 4:08 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 43 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 17, set in 1981.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 14 below at 5:50 a.m., 30 degrees below the normal low and 2 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Feb. 17, set in 1973.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.62 inches, 0.19 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.02 inches, 0.76 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 1.89 inches, 0.15 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 17 is 1.36 inches in 2008.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 7.9 inches, 1.2 inches above the normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 38.4 inches, 5.3 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 40.7 inches, 3.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 17 is 5.4 inches in 2019.
Madison’s official snow depth is 14 inches.
