Next snowstorm could bring several inches to southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday

The next snowstorm to hit southern Wisconsin could bring several inches to southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday, with lake enhancement driving the potential totals along Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.

Racine could see 2 to 6 inches and Milwaukee 2 to 4 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Madison has a 50 percent chance for snow Wednesday after 7 p.m. into Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m., but no possible totals are provided by the Weather Service.

There’s a 20% chance for snow Thursday before 7 p.m. and Friday after 7 p.m. through Saturday before 1 p.m., a 30% chance for snow Sunday and Sunday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with highs near 29, 27, 30, 29, 31, 35 and 35, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 15, 20, 17, 20, 21 and 26.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison possible light snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a possible few flurries Friday, and possible light snow Sunday, with highs Tuesday through Sunday near 29, 25, 28, 28, 29 and 34, and overnight lows around 11, 19, 15, 17 and 18.