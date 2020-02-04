Next snowstorm could bring several inches to southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday

Next 12 Hours
The next snowstorm to hit southern Wisconsin could bring several inches to southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday, with lake enhancement driving the potential totals along Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Racine could see 2 to 6 inches and Milwaukee 2 to 4 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Madison has a 50 percent chance for snow Wednesday after 7 p.m. into Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m., but no possible totals are provided by the Weather Service.
There’s a 20% chance for snow Thursday before 7 p.m. and Friday after 7 p.m. through Saturday before 1 p.m., a 30% chance for snow Sunday and Sunday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with highs near 29, 27, 30, 29, 31, 35 and 35, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 15, 20, 17, 20, 21 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison possible light snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a possible few flurries Friday, and possible light snow Sunday, with highs Tuesday through Sunday near 29, 25, 28, 28, 29 and 34, and overnight lows around 11, 19, 15, 17 and 18.
Monday’s high in Madison was 39 at 1:20 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 52 for Feb. 3, set in 1992.
Monday’s low in Madison was 24 at 6:14 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 53 degrees above the record low of 29 below for Feb. 3, set in 1996.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.13 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.16 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.38 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 3 is 1.2 inches in 1875.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 1.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 5.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 3 is 3.9 inches in 1936.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
