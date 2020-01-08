Next snowstorm aiming for southern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday. See how much may fall and where

"Exactly where the temperature and weather contrast zone ends up is key to the forecast. The zone could shift farther to the north and west or perhaps farther to the south and east in the coming days."

AccuWeather didn’t offer predicted snow totals for Wisconsin, although it said lower Michigan could see 6 inches or more Saturday into Saturday night.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 20 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, producing wind child values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.

After temperatures rise from around 18 at 8 p.m. to 25 overnight, Thursday’s forecast features a 50% chance for freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain, with cloudy skies, a high near 46 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 40% Thursday night in the form of rain, mainly before midnight; 30% Friday in the form of rain before 7 a.m., then snow; 80% Friday night for snow, with possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches; 40% Saturday for snow; 30% Saturday night for snow before midnight; 20% for snow Sunday night; and 20% for snow Monday night and Tuesday.

