Next possible snowstorm could give southern Wisconsin a messy start to 2022

Next 12 Hours
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.
Heading into the final week of the year, there had been just an inch of snow in Madison for the snow season (since July 1). Two moderate snowstorms added 5.7 inches to the total, with 3.2 inches recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, but the 6.7 inches still is 7.7 inches below normal.
More light snow is possible over the final days of the new year, with the next real chance to cut into the snow season deficit coming on Saturday, the first day of 2022
The National Weather Service said there is a 60% chance for snow in New Year’s Day, mainly before noon, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said there is a chance for accumulating snow on Saturday.
"The track of the next storm at the start of the new year is uncertain but could determine whether a snowstorm occurs across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes," said AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
With Tuesday’s snowstorm, Madison and many surrounding communities declared snow emergencies, or the equivalent, and launched full scale plowing operations to deal with the heavy, wet snow.
The Madison Streets Division said crews will transition to further snow clean-up operations during the day on Wednesday, such as plowing areas with daytime parking restrictions and plowing areas that were blocked by parked cars.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for snow after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 23 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow, mainly before 10 p.m., under cloudy skies, with a low around 15 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 21, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for snow return at 30% Friday night, 60% Saturday, and 20% Saturday night before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 17, 10, 24 and 31, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 10, 2 below, zero and 12.
27 Storm Track’s Tsaparis said southern Wisconsin, mainly from Madison to the south, could see light snow Wednesday evening, ending early overnight; an isolated snow shower possible Thursday; light snow possible overnight Thursday into Friday; an isolated snow/mixed precipitation shower possible Friday; and windy with a chance for accumulating snow on Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 22, 32, 33, 21, 11, 27 and 33, and overnight lows around 16, 24, 16, 1 below, 3 and 17.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 11:53 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 28, set in 1984.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 21 at 8:08 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 28, set in 1924.
Officially, 0.29 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.67 inches, 0.17 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.8 inches of precipitation, 14.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 28 is 0.79 inches, set in 1987.
Officially, 3.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 6.1 inches, 4.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 6.7 inches, 7.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 28 is 9.7 inches, set in 1987.