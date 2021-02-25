Next likely snow for southern Wisconsin Friday night will quickly melt away

Southern Wisconsin likely will see light snow Friday night, but it won’t last long with highs in the 40s over the weekend, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 38 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 18, Friday’s forecast features patchy fog before 7 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 42 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow before 2 a.m., then rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch, as the low falls to around 31.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for snow Saturday night after midnight.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 44, 40, 34, 41 and 42, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 28, 17, 19 and 27.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix Friday evening and night with an inch or less of accumulation, and a possible light rain/snow mix Sunday morning.