Near-record warmth to continue through end of September for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Near-record warmth will continue through the end of September for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83, just 4 degrees shy of the record high of 87 for Sept. 27, set in 1954.
Madison’s record highs for Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 are 89, 90, 88 and 90, and while it isn’t expected to be quite that hot, it won’t be far off.
Many places in the North Central U.S. have seen and will see record-setting highs in the 90s, AccuWeather reported.
Pierre, South Dakota, reached 90 on Sunday, giving it 56 days of 90 or higher this year, while Sisseton, South Dakota, hit 91, a degree off the record set in 1992.
Cities that approached or even broke records on Monday included Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming; Rapid City; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; Billings and Bozeman, Montana; Des Moines, Iowa; and Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska.
This heat anomaly is due to an area of low pressure across the Southwest and a potent storm moving through the Northwest working together to shove an area of high pressure into the central U.S., according to AccuWeather.
The high pressure also will keep precipitation to a minimum across the North Central U.S., worsening the drought situation for the region. More than 40% of the High Plains region is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Southern Wisconsin also continues to be abnormally dry, with Madison 0.79 inches below normal for September and 11.28 inches below normal for 2021.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 78 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 49, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 82 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 55, Thursday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 81 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or thunderstorms return at 20% Friday and Friday night, 30% Saturday and Saturday night, 40% Sunday, and 30% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday and
Monday, with highs near 78, 76, 71 and 67, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 55, 55, 56 and 54.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a very warm end to September, with a stray shower possible to kick off October on Friday, a few showers possible Friday night, isolated showers possible Saturday, a few showers possible Saturday night, Sunday and again Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 78, 82, 81, 76, 73, 70 and 68, and overnight lows around 50, 56, 58, 57, 55 and 52.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83 at 1:53 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 87 for Sept. 27, set in 1954.
Monday’s low in Madison was 51 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 27 for Sept. 27, set in 1991.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.34 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.93 inches, 11.28 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 27 is 1.57 inches in 1902.