Near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin to end, with showers and storms likely

The summer-like warmth southern Wisconsin has been enjoying will end over the weekend, likely with showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
No severe weather or heavy rain is expected, but showers and storms are likely on Sunday, as highs fall from the 80s Friday to the 60s Monday, the National Weather Service said.
September closed on Thursday with a high of 84 in Madison, just shy of the record of 88, and Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The record high for Oct. 1 in Madison is 90.
There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 64.
Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., a high near 78 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 61 with a 40% chance for showers and storms, Sunday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 71, northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, and a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 30% Sunday night and Monday, and 20% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 68, 70, 70 and 71, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 54, 54, 52 and 54.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Friday night and Saturday, a few showers and storms possible Saturday night, a few showers Sunday, and isolated showers possible Monday and again Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 84, 77, 71, 67, 69, 70 and 70, and overnight lows around 63, 60 54, 49, 48 and 52.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 84 at 2:50 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 88 for Sept. 30, set in 1971.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 51 at 6:11 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 28 for Sept. 30, set in 1883 and 1993.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.34 inches, 1.09 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.93 inches, 11.58 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 30 is 1.72 inches in 1881.