Near-record warmth continues, dry stretch likely to end Wednesday for southern Wisconsin

Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
A small thundershower passed through Dane County shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday and there is a slight chance for storms later Tuesday, mainly over far western and central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
There will be a better chance for storms in southern Wisconsin Wednesday into Wednesday night, that could bring some substantial and much-needed rain.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest is abnormally dry, with areas of severe and exceptional drought across much of North Dakota and South Dakota.
A storm is forecast to shift from the northern Rockies out into the northern and central Plains on Tuesday, with rain through Wednesday that could total 1 to 2 inches and possibly up to 3 inches in some locations, AccuWeather said.
Severe weather is possible in states to the south of Wisconsin.
Madison has seen no rain in April heading into Tuesday, and recorded just 1.41 inches in March, putting the city 1.31 inches below normal for meteorological spring.
Madison also has seen its two warmest days of the year with 75 Sunday and 76 Monday at the Dane County Regional Airport. Both missed records for the dates by just a few degrees.
That warmth combined with the lack of rain has led to high fire danger for much of Wisconsin, prompting Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency. More than 330 wildfires have scorched some 1,500 acres so far this year, as snow melted about two weeks earlier than normal, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers between 10 a.m. and noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, Wednesday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for showers and a storm, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch and a low around 56.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 50% Thursday and Thursday night, 40% Friday, 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, 20% Sunday night, and 30% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 60, 59, 56, 62 and 61, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 47, 43, 42 and 44.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts rain in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday, thundershowers likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday, scattered showers Thursday, rain overnight Thursday into Friday, a chance for rain Friday, scattered rain showers Saturday, and a slight chance for rain Sunday and Monday.
Noel said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 78, 73, 62, 60, 57, 61 and 59, and overnight lows around 57, 52, 47, 41, 40 and 40.
Monday’s high in Madison was 76 at 2:50 p.m., 23 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 80 for April 5, set in 1873.
Monday’s low in Madison was 58 at 2:15 a.m., 26 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 14 for April 5, set in 1886, 1995 and 2018.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.52 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 1.41 inches, 1.31 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 3.54 inches, 1.86 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 5 is 1.48 inches in 1958.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 0.7 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 5.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 3.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 5 is 8 inches in 1982.
