Near-record warmth continues, dry stretch likely to end Wednesday for southern Wisconsin

Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.

A small thundershower passed through Dane County shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday and there is a slight chance for storms later Tuesday, mainly over far western and central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

There will be a better chance for storms in southern Wisconsin Wednesday into Wednesday night, that could bring some substantial and much-needed rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest is abnormally dry, with areas of severe and exceptional drought across much of North Dakota and South Dakota.

A storm is forecast to shift from the northern Rockies out into the northern and central Plains on Tuesday, with rain through Wednesday that could total 1 to 2 inches and possibly up to 3 inches in some locations, AccuWeather said.

Severe weather is possible in states to the south of Wisconsin.