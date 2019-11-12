The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather conditions Tuesday due to near record low temperatures in Dane County.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 18 with a low of 9, with sunny conditions. The temperature was 6 at 7 a.m. with a “feels like” estimate of minus 7 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees below zero in the morning, and minus 5 to zero Tuesday evening.
Other effected counties include Marquette, Green, Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.
Monday’s snowfall reached 2.5 inches, which broke the record of 2 inches set in 1891, and was 2.4 inches more than the normal amount expected for the time of year, according to the National Weather Service
Another round of snow is expected to accumulate during the day and into the evening commute on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The cold snap is expected to break Friday, with temperatures predicted to rise above freezing and into the 40s next week.
One hundred and ten years ago this week, a historic cold front cut across the Midwest. The weather system caused temperatures to plummet more than 70 degrees in a few hours. Tornadoes were followed by blizzard conditions; an F4 tornado caused major damage and killed nine people in Janesville, according to The Weather Channel.
Historic low temperatures: A look back at the 'polar vortex' of 2014
Be prepared: Cold weather safety tips
Bundle up and wear layers
Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.
Don’t forget furry friends
Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
Practice fireplace safety
If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.
Protect water pipes
Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent water pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.
Keep thermostat at same temperature
Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst.
The kitchen is for cooking
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
Use generators outside
Never operate a generator inside a home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.