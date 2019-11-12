{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather conditions Tuesday due to near record low temperatures in Dane County.

Tuesday's high is expected to reach 18 with a low of 9, with sunny conditions. The temperature was 6 at 7 a.m. with a “feels like” estimate of minus 7 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees below zero in the morning, and minus 5 to zero Tuesday evening.

Other effected counties include Marquette, Green, Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

Monday’s snowfall reached 2.5 inches, which broke the record of 2 inches set in 1891, and was 2.4 inches more than the normal amount expected for the time of year, according to the National Weather Service

Another round of snow is expected to accumulate during the day and into the evening commute on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold snap is expected to break Friday, with temperatures predicted to rise above freezing and into the 40s next week.

One hundred and ten years ago this week, a historic cold front cut across the Midwest. The weather system caused temperatures to plummet more than 70 degrees in a few hours. Tornadoes were followed by blizzard conditions; an F4 tornado caused major damage and killed nine people in Janesville, according to The Weather Channel.

