A near-record cold stretch for southern Wisconsin will begin to ease this week, with temperatures finally getting back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, cracking the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.

With Monday’s forecast high of 3, Madison will not have seen a high above 11 since Feb. 5. The stretch of 10 straight days from Feb. 6-15 will tie for fifth-highest in Madison history with 1999, 1963, 1885 and 1875, the National Weather Service reported.

There were 15 straight days of highs not exceeding 11 in 1899, 13 in 1912 and 1985, and 11 in 1895.

It was 12 below at 6:53 a.m. Monday, and with forecast lows of 3 below for Tuesday and Wednesday, Madison will see 12 straight days of below zero lows after seeing only one all fall and winter before this stretch started on Feb. 6, the Weather Service reported.

On Sunday, the low of 12 below and high of 2 below were just a degree of the record low of 13 below set in 1951 and the record lowest high of 3 below in 1875.

The last time it was above zero in Madison was Saturday, when it got to 2.

A wind chill advisory continues until noon on Monday, with wind chills as low as 30 below, the Weather Service said.