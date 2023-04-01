The National Weather Service in Milwaukee said it is doing damage surveys Saturday for tornado damage.

The reported damage occurred from Stoughton and Rockdale in eastern Dane County to Lake Ripley in western Jefferson County. There was also damage from a reported tornado from Sharon to west of East Troy in Walworth County.

The weather service said it might survey other areas as well.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, lightning struck a New Glarus home, causing fires in the attic and the kitchen, the New Glarus Fire Department stated. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The storm was part of a massive system that swept through the South and Midwest, killing at least seven people.

The storm shredded homes and shopping centers in Arkansas, collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois and made a fatal sweep into rural Indiana. At least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, in the Little Rock area during Friday’s storm.

The town of Wynne in northeastern Arkansas also was devastated and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris. Authorities say a theater roof collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, killing one person and injuring 28.

The emergency management director of Sullivan County, Indiana, says the storm has caused three fatalities there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.