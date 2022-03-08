National Weather Service: Stoughton storm came on too quick to trigger sirens

The storm that unleashed damaging winds in Stoughton over the weekend came on too quickly for storm sirens to go off, the National Weather Service said.

There were no warnings of the Saturday night storm and no earlier reports of damage, factors that make it harder for the Weather Service to put out a warning that automatically sets off the county's storm sirens, said Tim Halbach, a warning coordination meteorologist with the Weather Service.

"Some situations are easier than others to identify these radar signatures, but this was one that wasn't clear until we started getting reports," Halbach said.

The 80 mph winds snapped power pools, blew out windows and flipped a camper in Stoughton while a tornado touched down in nearby town of Dunkirk and damaged two farms just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. No one was injured.

Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley said the city is still calculating the extent of damage caused by the storm. On Monday, Swadley said there were "unanswered questions" over the sirens not going off and declared a state of emergency. The mayor did not immediately respond to further questions on Tuesday about the Weather Service's explanations.

Carrie Meier, the assistant director of Dane County Emergency Management, seconded the difficulty weather spotters have when trying to set off a warning during evening storms.

"They weren't seeing on radar what they needed," Meier said.

"It's finding that perfect balance of timing to get people where they need to be, but not have it be too soon," she said.

Though the county had tested its storm sirens for the first time this year last Wednesday, Meier stressed that the sirens are automatically triggered by warnings from the Weather Service and that they are meant to alert people who are outside instead of inside.

A brush collection in Stoughton will be conducted next Monday, March 14. The city asked residents to leave brush out by 7 a.m. that day and said that cleanup crews will only come by once. The city’s yard waste site will also be available for residents to take only brush from Tuesday through Sunday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Also on Saturday, a powerful storm system spawned several tornadoes in central Iowa, killing seven people, including two children, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in the state's deadliest storm in more than a decade, authorities said.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.