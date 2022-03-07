National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Stoughton area Saturday night

National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.

The weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado — the second-weakest on a scale of 0 to 5 — touched down near the town of Dunkirk about 9:53 p.m. and left a path of debris that was roughly 5 miles long.

Brad Bruun, a Stoughton resident, said he and his family took shelter in the downstairs part of their home once the wind began to pick up.

“It was really calm and then all of a sudden it sounded like a freight train,” he said of the tornado. “The tree next to our house snapped off and bounced off of the top of our house and into the backyard. It was pretty scary.”

He said it sounded like the roof was caving in when the tree hit the top of his home. An inspector is scheduled to stop by his house Monday to assess the damage, but the storm had a silver lining, Bruun said.

“The most important thing out of today was that random neighbors that I’ve never met or known came by and helped clean up the mess for hours on end, out of the goodness of their heart,” he said Sunday. “It was pretty awesome. I don’t know what we would have done without the help.”

Four hundred of Stoughton Utility’s 9,000 customers were still without power as of noon Sunday after power poles were snapped.

Roughly 75% of the utility’s customer base was initially without power Saturday night due to the storm, utility director Jill Weiss said. She said the remaining 400 customers still without power could have their lights back later Sunday, but she warned problems could still arise as crews continued the work.

“We’ll have repair work going into next week for sure,” she said.

Weiss, who had been working through the night along with Stoughton Utility crews and crews from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Lake Mills, Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac and Hartford, to return power to customers, said damage caused by Saturday’s storm was more substantial than a system that moved through the area in 2019, which caused significant damage in Stoughton and tornados to break out across Iowa and Minnesota.

“It’s incredibly generous and kind of them to help support us when we’re in need,” Weiss said of the area utility companies that came to Stoughton’s aid, as well as about 10 others who offered help. “It was an incredible outpouring of support from our municipal utility partners.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said survey crews were sent to Stoughton Sunday morning to inspect damage patterns and determine whether a tornado had touched down Saturday. Wagner, who works out of the weather service’s Milwaukee office, said winds reached approximately 95 miles per hour.

Wagner said survey crews look for patterns in damage to determine whether a tornado was present, whether trees are felled in a circular pattern or debris looks as though it had been lifted upward and scattered. With straight-line winds, debris is often thrown in a consistent straight line pattern, but if a tornado was present, that debris is distributed in a more chaotic pattern.

There are cases in which both severe straight-line winds and tornados can occur, and Saturday’s storm was an example of that, he said.

After temperatures reached nearly 60 degrees on Saturday, Dane County was anticipating a snowstorm Sunday night into Monday following the cold front that brought severe weather to the area Saturday night.

The city of Madison had 32 trucks standing by to begin plowing the city streets around midnight, when the snowstorm was expected to start.

The snowstorm was anticipated to last through the Monday morning commute, with slippery road conditions likely.

Also on Saturday, the powerful storm system spawned several tornadoes in central Iowa, killing seven people, including two children, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in the state's deadliest storm in more than a decade, authorities said.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured and six people were killed Saturday when one tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset around 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were two children under the age of five and four adults.

In Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines, officials confirmed one death and multiple reported injuries when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later.

The state Department of Natural Resources said that person who died was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa. The storms were fueled by warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged or destroyed, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. At one point, power outages affected more than 10,000 in the Des Moines area. About 800 customers remained without power Sunday evening.

The storms are the deadliest to occur in Iowa since May 2008 when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg. Another tornado a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini said there have been plenty of examples of deadly storms in March even though they are more common in April and May. Saturday's storms were not nearly as unusual as the mid-December tornado outbreak that Iowa saw last year, he said.

"The storms that produce these tornadoes - these supercell storms - they don't care what the calendar says," Gensini said. "It doesn't have to say June. It doesn't have to say May. They form whenever the ingredients are present. And they were certainly present yesterday."

Scientists have said that extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven't been done and sometimes show no clear connection.

Gensini said Saturday's storms likely caused more than $1 billion in damages over their entire track when the severe damage in Iowa is combined with wind damage as far away as Illinois.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 52 homes were damaged or destroyed across nearly 14 miles.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed Sunday on the storm devastation in Iowa. Biden reached out Reynolds and directed the leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to remain in close contact with state and local officials as they assessed damage and determined what federal assistance was needed, the White House said in a statement.

After touring the storm damage near Winterset, Reynolds described "unimaginable destruction."

Reynolds teared up as she described the hundreds of people who streamed into the area to volunteer their help to clear debris that blocked roads and littered the hardest hit areas. Homeowners and volunteers were picking up wood debris and beginning to clear it away Sunday in the rolling hills south of Winterset as chainsaws whirred away in the background.

"It's just unbelievable. I tried to walk through and thank them and over and over (and) the response was, we're Iowans and that's what we do," she said.

The foundation was all that was left of several homes. The tornado carved a path of destruction along a ridge while several hundred feet away other homes were undamaged.

Ayala said emergency responders navigated narrow roads blocked by downed trees and debris Saturday night to help after the storm.

"With trees and debris and everything around, just to go out there and start the search and rescue and get the people affected out of there, I cannot express the heroism of the first responders who were out there last night," Ayala said.

Officials identified the six people who were killed in Madison County as Melissa Bazley, 63; Rodney Clark, 64; Cecilia Lloyd, 72; Michael Bolger, 37; Kenley Bolger, 5; and Owen Bolger, 2. The victims came from three different households.

Lucas County officials didn't immediately identify the person who died there Sunday afternoon.

Six people hurt in Madison County, which is known for the "Bridges of Madison County" book and movie, were being treated for injuries Sunday, but their conditions weren't immediately available.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said Sunday that the tornado that killed one person in Lucas County remained on the ground for more than 16 miles and rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with peak winds of 138 mph. The damage assessment for the Winterset tornado isn't likely to be completed until Monday, but the Weather Service tweeted Saturday that initial photos of the damage there suggested that tornado was also at least an EF-3 tornado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

