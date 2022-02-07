No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The chances come as Alberta clippers move across the Upper Midwest, AccuWeather said.

"As (these) fast-moving Alberta clippers race across the Great Lakes and New England this week, each passing storm will bring with it a reinforcing surge of cold air into the Upper Midwest and the Northeast with many locations remaining quite chilly this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 23 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 13, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 35 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance of precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night in the form of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle before noon, then drizzle and snow between noon and 5 p.m. then snow after 5 p.m.; a 50% chance for snow Thursday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow before 11 a.m. Friday, then rain between 11 a.m. and noon.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 36, 29, 39, 20 and 26, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 28, 16, 33, 10 and 5.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light, spotty snow-mix possible Wednesday; spotty, light snow possible Wednesday night; a light snow-mix possible Friday; and light snow possible Friday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 24, 39, 37, 28, 38, 20 and 26, and overnight lows around 11, 29, 17, 19, 10 and 6.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 37 at 4:20 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 6, set in 1882.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 18 at 7:44 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Feb. 6, set in 1977.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.02 inches, 0.26 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.19 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.5 inches, 1.25 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 6 is 0.94 inches in 1904.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.3 inches, 2.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.9 inches, 12.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.5 inches, 15.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 6 is 11.9 inches in 2008.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.