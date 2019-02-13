Wisconsinites digging out from a huge snowstorm Tuesday should like the upcoming forecast of much quieter weather for the next six days.
The National Weather Service said we have a few chances for snow and rain from Thursday to Tuesday, but nothing like the storm that dumped over a foot of snow in parts of the state and a record 8.3 inches in Madison.
The snow emergency declared in Madison Tuesday night continues Wednesday night, so on-street parkers should be on the even house-numbered side of the street heading into Thursday morning.
Violators, especially those parking in the snow emergency zone Downtown, can be ticketed and towed. The city has a list of the streets where that will happen.
The state highway travel map Wednesday afternoon showed good conditions in most of southern Wisconsin except for the southeastern corner of the state, while central and northern Wisconsin have many highways that are either snow covered or have slippery stretches.
Sunshine Wednesday afternoon gave a mental boost to snow-beleaguered citizens, and there's more to come after a brief bout with rain and snow showers on Thursday.
The day-to-day outlook in Madison:
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, temperature rising to around 27 by 5 a.m.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m., high near 37.
- Thursday night: Becoming partly cloudy, low around 9. Winds gusting up to 30 mph could produce wind chills values in the 5 below to 5 above range.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 18.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 5.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 23.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 13.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 23.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 23.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 24.