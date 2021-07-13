Much of Wisconsin faces enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible for Wisconsin Wednesday into the overnight, but there remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may hit southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Most of the state north and west of Madison is under an enhanced risk for severe storms, a corridor centered on a line from Sheboygan to Madison to Platteville is under a slight risk, and southeastern Wisconsin is under a marginal risk.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said that “confidence is low in the timing of strong to severe storms and the overall locations that could be impacted.”

The strong to severe storms could deliver locally heavy rain at 1 to 2 inches per hour and even tornadoes, but the main risk is high winds, Anderson said.

One scenario would have two rounds of storms hitting the Madison area at around 6 p.m. and midnight, and the other scenario would have the first round staying north of the Madison area, and the second hitting the Madison area by early Wednesday morning, the Weather Service said.