Much of southern Wisconsin is enjoying a white Christmas, thanks to some morning light snow.
Areas mainly along and north of a line from Lone Rock to Madison to Racine saw up to a half-inch of snow early on Christmas, with final totals approaching three-quarters of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
A strong storm system will start impacting the region Wednesday night and continue into Friday night, starting with a mix of rain and snow turning to mainly rain Thursday into Thursday evening.
The Weather Service said show could total up to an inch north of a line from Madison to Milwaukee, while the rain may be locally heavy at times, leading to rising rivers and streams.
In Madison on Christmas, there’s a 30 percent chance for snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Skies should be cloudy, with a high near 37 and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 29, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 and light east winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation in Madison area 70 percent Wednesday night in the form of rain and snow then all rain after 3 a.m., with less than a half-inch of snow possible; 100 percent Thursday in the form of rain, with a quarter- to half-inch possible; 40 percent Thursday night in the form of rain; and 30 percent Friday and Friday night, in the form of rain after noon, turning to rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow, before quiet weather moves in.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 46, falling to 34, 27, 30 and 34, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 35, 38, 24, 18 and 22.