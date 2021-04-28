Much-needed showers and thunderstorms miss Madison area, next good chances days away

Next 12 Hours
Much-needed showers and thunderstorms missed the Madison area on Tuesday into the overnight, mostly hitting to the north, and the next significant chances for rain aren’t until late in the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.44 inches, 1.61 inches below normal, and the meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 2.4 inches below normal, and the 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 2.95 inches below normal.
There’s a 20% chance for showers Wednesday and Wednesday night, and a 30% chance Thursday before 10 a.m., but after those slight chances dry weather will be the rule until at least late in the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for showers and storms return at 30% Sunday, 40% Sunday night, and 50% Monday into Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 62, 64, 64, 75, 75, 66 and 62, and lows Wednesday night through Monday night around 44, 42, 45, 58, 55 and 48.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray shower possible on Wednesday; a few showers possible, mainly south, overnight; isolated showers possible Thursday; isolated showers possible Sunday; rain possible Monday; and scattered rain possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 65, 64, 62, 75, 75, 65 and 61, and overnight lows around 44, 41, 46, 59, 53 and 47.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 80 at 3:35 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 5 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 27, set in 1952.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 24 for April 27, set in 1976.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 27 is 1.79 inches in 1956.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 27 is 1.2 inches in 2019.