Much-needed showers and thunderstorms miss Madison area, next good chances days away

Much-needed showers and thunderstorms missed the Madison area on Tuesday into the overnight, mostly hitting to the north, and the next significant chances for rain aren’t until late in the weekend, according to forecasters.

Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.44 inches, 1.61 inches below normal, and the meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 2.4 inches below normal, and the 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 2.95 inches below normal.

There’s a 20% chance for showers Wednesday and Wednesday night, and a 30% chance Thursday before 10 a.m., but after those slight chances dry weather will be the rule until at least late in the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for showers and storms return at 30% Sunday, 40% Sunday night, and 50% Monday into Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 62, 64, 64, 75, 75, 66 and 62, and lows Wednesday night through Monday night around 44, 42, 45, 58, 55 and 48.