Much-needed rain, thunderstorms on the way for southern Wisconsin after warmest day of year

After a weekend of high fire danger, much-needed rain and thunderstorms are on the way for southern Wisconsin after the warmest day of the year, according to forecasters.

Sunday’s high at the Dane County Regional Airport was 75 at 3:28 p.m., the warmest it has been in Madison this year, and just 2 degrees below the record high of 77 for April 4, set in 1929.

April remains without precipitation and since March 1, Madison has seen just 1.41 inches, 1.2 inches below normal.

But storms are possible Monday, mainly over far southern and southwestern Wisconsin late in the morning into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for storms continue at times Tuesday through Thursday as a more active weather pattern develops across the region, the Weather Service said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest is abnormally dry with areas of severe and exceptional drought across much of North Dakota and South Dakota.