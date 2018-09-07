Much-needed dry and beautiful weather is in the forecast for the next week for flood-ravaged southern Wisconsin.
There is no mention of rain — just plenty of sunshine and highs climbing from around 70 to around 80, according to the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track.
Significant river flooding still will continue along the Baraboo River, with minor to moderate flooding on rivers elsewhere across the area, but river levels finally will have a chance to drop with the extended dry stretch, the Weather Service said.
There also is a high swim risk for the Lake Michigan beaches through the weekend, with dangerous structural, longshore and rip currents expected.
The Weather Service predicts that skies over Madison will be sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday through Thursday, with mostly light wings peaking at 15 miles per hour.
Look for highs Saturday through Friday near 70, 70, 70, 74, 77, 78 and 79, and lows Friday night through Thursday night around 53, 53, 52, 55, 57 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts skies over Madison to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and mostly cloudy next Friday, with highs near 70, 69, 70, 74, 78, 79, 80 and 80, and overnight lows around 54, 52, 49, 53, 58, 58, 58 and 62.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 73 at 3:24 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 6, set in 1922.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 54 at 11:59 p.m., the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 34 for Sept. 6, set in 1962.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.85 inches, 2.17 inches above normal. The 2018 total stayed at 38.88 inches, 13.38 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 6 is 2.28 inches in 1938.