Much cooler, but quiet weather for southern Wisconsin while huge storm hits west and south

After three days with the first 60-degree temperatures since November, southern Wisconsin will see cooler and mostly quiet weather into next week, according to forecasters.

Highs should range from the upper 30s to lower 50s over the next week, with gusty winds on Wednesday and some possible snow Sunday and Monday the main weather news for the area.

The gusty west winds on Thursday morning resulted in a wind advisory for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties for gusts up to 45 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Much more serious weather will be seen elsewhere, with possibly one of the biggest snowstorms in Denver history set to dump up to 2 feet of snow in Denver and up to 3 feet to the west in places such as Boulder and Fort Collins, AccuWeather said.

The top four snowstorms in Denver history range from 23.8 inches on Christmas Eve 1982 to 45.7 inches on 1-5, 1913, AccuWeather said.