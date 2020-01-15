Much colder second half of January on tap with weakening polar vortex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition, a large southward bulge in the jet stream is expected next week that is likely to persist and stick around for two to perhaps four weeks. That will enable cold arctic air to move down into the U.S., following a mild first half of meteorological winter.

"By next weekend, nearly all of the lower 48 states may be colder than average," Pastelok said. "Temperature departures from average will probably be more like 3 to 10 degrees below average.”

Normal highs for the second half of January, which is the coldest part of the year, are at 26 and 27 and lows 11 and 12 for Madison, according to the Weather Service.

The colder trend is expected to continue into February, and AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists is predicting February to average 1 to 3 degrees below normal for much of the eastern half of the nation, with the exception of Florida.

"As we get into February, the polar vortex may strengthen and retreat toward the Arctic Circle once again and the jet stream dip may set up more toward the middle of the nation, which would suggest cold conditions there but result in moderating cold in the East," Pastelok said.

