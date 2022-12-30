Much colder Friday in southern Wisconsin; rain/snow mix coming back for New Year's Eve

Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted in our weekend forecast video.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Wisconsin
- Baraboo
- Portage
- Beaver Dam
- Madison
- Lake Geneva
- Racine
- Kenosha
- Conditions
- Commute
- Meteorologist
- Temperatures
- Temperature
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Outlook
- Update
- Meteorology
- Details
- Information
- Southern Wisconsin
- Milwaukee
- Cloud Cover
- Chance
- Precipitation
- Chilly
- Winter
- December
- Snow
- Showers
- Flurries
- Cold
- Gusts
- Breezy
- Feels Like
- Wind Chill
- Holiday
- Weekend
- New Years Eve
- New Years Day
- New Year's
