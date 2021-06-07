Motorists warned of buckling pavement as heat wave persists; records hit for third straight day

Highway officials are warning motorists to be on the lookout for buckled pavement as unusually warm temperatures persist across southern Wisconsin.

Westbound lanes of Hwy. 12 were closed near Baraboo shortly after 2 p.m. Monday because of buckled pavement, according to the State Patrol.

While buckled pavement is most common when temperatures heat up quickly, the Department of Transportation said motorists should slow down, wear seatbelts and pay attention during the current heat wave.

Madison set or tied temperature records in each of the past three days, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs hit 92 on Saturday and Sunday, tying records set in 1934; the low Monday morning was 72, breaking the previous record for warmest low on that date, set in 1925.

The weather service predicts temperatures will remain unusually warm -- though short of record-setting -- for the remainder of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and approaching 90 by Friday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Normal highs this time of year in Madison are in the upper 70s, while lows are typically in the mid-50s.

