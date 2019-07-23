South-central Wisconsin residents could really get used to the weather this fourth week of July.
Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures have replaced the heat and humidity that baked the region a week ago, with the nice weather expected to last all week.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for rain comes Sunday night, but even that's only a 40% chance.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., low around 59.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 77.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 80.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.