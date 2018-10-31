The weather in Madison should be rather nice from Halloween through Saturday, before rain moves in for the rest of the weekend and into next week.
The National Weather Service said trick or treaters should be treated to nice weather Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the high of 57 only cooling off to 39 overnight.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 57.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 39.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 53.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 48.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 35.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 49.
- Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 41. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 70 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
- Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 43.
- Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
- Monday night: A 70 percent chance of showers, low around 42.
- Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, high near 49.