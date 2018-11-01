Sunshine will be a rare commodity in Madison this weekend and well into next week, with rain expected to start Saturday night.
The National Weather Service said clouds are in the forecast every day and night except for partly sunny skies on Saturday.
The best chances for rain come Saturday night and Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 36.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 48.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 36.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 50.
- Saturday night: A 70 percent chance of showers, low around 43. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers, high near 52. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 42.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 52.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 42.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 46.