An early spring storm could dump multiple inches of wet, heavy snow on southern Wisconsin late Friday night into Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The exact placement of the heaviest snow band still is uncertain, but the favored area for the heaviest snow is from south-central Wisconsin through east-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
The Madison area received several inches of snow in a storm that started Thursday afternoon and was winding down on Friday morning.
If the storm takes a more westerly track, the heavy snow band will be from southwest to central Wisconsin, while a more easterly track would bring the heavy snow through eastern Wisconsin.
The Weather Service said the main question is how impactful the snow will be with road temperatures being above freezing after a high in the upper 40s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.
In Madison, look for the snow to be mainly after 10 p.m. Friday and before 1 p.m. Saturday, with accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, the Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said several inches of snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.
Snow is expected to come to an end from west to east Saturday afternoon into the early evening.
Mostly quiet weather is expected after the storm, with highs in the 40s.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal, April 10, 1973
Scenes from a powerful spring storm on April 10, 1973.
Wind-whipped pedestrians, slipping cars and heavy snow clogged Capitol Square during record snowfall April 10, 1973.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973 in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
James Muehl, a student at Madison Area Technical College, found himself straddling a snowdrift in April 1973 as he walked to class at MATC Technical Center, 2125 Commercial Ave. The school held classes during the snowstorm, but attendance was severely reduced.
Snowdrifts pile high as a spring storm smothers Downtown Madison in April 1973.
Cars buried along East Gorham Street in Madison on April 10, 1973.
