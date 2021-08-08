 Skip to main content
More thunderstorms likely Sunday night in southern Wisconsin
More thunderstorms likely Sunday night in southern Wisconsin

Weather 8/8/21
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

More thunderstorms are likely Sunday night into Monday with torrential rainfall possible throughout southern Wisconsin, including Dane County, according to the National Weather Service.

In Madison, there's a 60% chance of storms starting at 4 p.m. and continuing into the evening and overnight hours.

Several counties north of Dane County are under a flash flood watch, including Columbia, Sauk and Dodge counties.

"Very heavy rain will result in a risk for flooding in those areas that have already seen excessive rainfall," the weather service said.

The continued storms come after a large band of thunderstorms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday producing strong winds, heavy rains and at least one tornado in Grant County. Residents in the area were cleaning up damage from the storm Sunday.

Going into the weeks, severe storms are possible again Tuesday with a chance for large hail, high winds and potentially another tornado or two in southern Wisconsin.

There's a 60% chance of thunderstorms in Madison Tuesday night.

