More thunderstorms likely Sunday night in southern Wisconsin

More thunderstorms are likely Sunday night into Monday with torrential rainfall possible throughout southern Wisconsin, including Dane County, according to the National Weather Service.
In Madison, there's a 60% chance of storms starting at 4 p.m. and continuing into the evening and overnight hours.
According to the Met Office, the vortex doesn't usually reach the earth's surface, but if it does, it becomes a proper twister. Lisa Webb, who captured video of one of the clouds, was at home in Hartlip with her family when they spotted the phenomenon forming over Stockbury, Kent at about 3.45pm on Sunday. The 49-year-old said: "It was just cloudy with no rain, and we saw it starting to emerge, coming down. "It was coming down quite to a point. It must have lasted about 15 minutes. "We didn't know anything about funnel clouds - we thought it was a tornado. "It was exciting, as it's not right on your doorstep." Others across the county also spoke of their amazement as the weather front moved along." Filmed on 1st August 2021
Several counties north of Dane County are under a flash flood watch, including Columbia, Sauk and Dodge counties.
"Very heavy rain will result in a risk for flooding in those areas that have already seen excessive rainfall," the weather service said.
The continued storms come after
a large band of thunderstorms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday producing strong winds, heavy rains and at least one tornado in Grant County. Residents in the area were cleaning up damage from the storm Sunday.
Going into the weeks, severe storms are possible again Tuesday with a chance for large hail, high winds and potentially another tornado or two in southern Wisconsin.
There's a 60% chance of thunderstorms in Madison Tuesday night.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984
Barneveld aerial, 1984
A tornado ripped through Barneveld in the middle of the night on June 8, 1984. In the morning light, it became visible that most of the town had been demolished.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL
Barneveld car lot, 1984
The Barneveld tornado turned a used car lot into rubble, but the bell tower (in background) remained unscathed.
THE CAPITAL TIMES
Lutheran church in Barneveld, 1984
A bell tower survived at the Lutheran church.
L. ROGER TURNER, STATE JOURNAL
Barneveld tornado wreckage, 1984
L ROGER TURNER, STATE JOURNAL
Barneveld tornado, view of downtown, 1984
An aerial view of the downtown looking south. Highway 18-151 runs in the center of the photo.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL
Barneveld aftermath, 1984
Barneveld was devastated by a tornado that killed nine, injured scores and damaged 90 percent of the town's buildings.
THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld tornado rescue, 1984
THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld tornado devastation, 1984
THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld tornado, 1984
THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld power line, 1984
HENRY A. KOSHOLLEK, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld aerial view, 1984
Aerial photo of Barneveld, Wis. after a tornado leveled the town in June of 1984.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL
Barneveld damage, 1984
Barneveld lay in ruins after a tornado leveled the town in June 1984.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Barneveld tornado aerial, 1984
A scene of devastation greets the dawn in Barneveld the morning of June 8, 1984, after a monster tornado roared through after midnight.
RICH RYGH, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Barneveld town meeting, 1984
A town meeting begins with people holding hands and the Rev. Bob Twiton and the Rev. Jann Weaver leading them in prayer.
RICH RYGH, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Arneson home, 1984
Lois Arneson is comforted by a friend, Doug Carden, while her husband, Carl, shows the strain of the long day. Their house is behind.
L ROGER TURNER, STATE JOURNAL
Sweep through town, 1984
Just after dawn on June 8, 1984, rescue workers begin a second sweep of Barneveld to see if anyone else had been injured or killed in the F5 tornado. Nine people died and some 100 were injured.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!