More than 15,000 without power as thunderstorms roll through southern Wisconsin

More than 15,000 were without power Tuesday night in Wisconsin as a massive series of thunderstorms rolled across the state, damaging trees and taking down power lines.

According to Alliant Energy's outage map, a total of 11,634 customers in the state were without power as of 7:30 p.m.

In the Madison area alone, an additional 4,244 customers of Madison Gas and Electric were facing power outages as of 7:35 p.m. A major outage affecting more than 1,300 customers was reported just after 7 p.m. on Madison's South Side, spanning an area from Fish Hatchery Road to Park Street.

Across Dane County, nearly 500 Alliant Energy customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. To the south, Rock County had more than 1,400 outages and Walworth County had more than 4,100.

Earlier in the night at 7 p.m., more than 1,800 customers were without power in Columbia County to the north, but Alliant Energy restored power to more than 1,000 of those customers by 7:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for southeastern Dane County, as well as Rock and Jefferson counties, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.