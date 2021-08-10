More than 10,000 without power as thunderstorm rolls through southern Wisconsin

More than 10,000 were without power in Wisconsin Tuesday night as a massive series of thunderstorms rolled across the state, including through Dane County.

According to Alliant Energy's outage map, a total of 6,212 customers in the state were without power as of 7 p.m.

In the Madison area alone, an additional 3,910 customers of Madison Gas and Electric were facing power outages, as of 7:05 p.m. A major outage affecting more than 1,300 customers was reported on Madison's South Side, spanning an area from Fish Hatchery Road to Park Street.

Across Dane County, more than 500 Alliant Energy customers were without power as of 7 p.m. Just to the north in Columbia County, more than 1,800 were without power, Alliant Energy reported. To the south, Rock County had more than 1,400 outages.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for southeastern Dane County, as well as Rock and Jefferson counties, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said to expect winds up to 60 mph, and damage to roofs, siding and trees. Just before 7 p.m., tree damage was already reported in Rock County near Janesville. There were also trees branches snapped and powerlines down near Atwood Avenue in Madison.