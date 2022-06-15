More than 1,600 customers still without power, damage worst in 30-plus years, MGE says

About 1,630 customers were still without power as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power, Madison Gas and Electric said.

MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said MGE has not seen damage this significant for more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is “extremely rare” for the company.

“The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of downed lines, the large number of separate outage incidents and additional new outages that are the result of weakened trees and branches falling on power lines,” she said.

Crews from other utilities and contractors have been helping restoration efforts, but the extent of the storm damage is so great that the company still is conducting damage assessments and working to develop accurate estimated restoration times for customers without power, Freiman said.

Crews worked overnight and brought the total number of customers restored to more than 23,500, she said.

MGE plans to have crews continue working to restore power on Wednesday, but more severe weather in the forecast for late in the afternoon into the evening could impact those efforts, Freiman said.

Customers can check the company’s outage map for updates, with estimated restoration times expected to be available again later on Wednesday.

Dane County has partnered with Madison College and the American Red Cross on a cooling shelter at 1701 Wright Street, and the Dane County Coliseum also is open until 10 p.m. as a cooling center.

