There will be a few chances for rain the rest of the week in Madison, but we should see more sun than showers.
The National Weather Service said there are slight chances for rain on Thursday and Sunday but better chances on Saturday and Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Clear, low around 41.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 66.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 48.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 67.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 44.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 60. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 40.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers, high near 50.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 37.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 54.
- Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 40.
- Monday: A 60% chance of showers, high near 54.