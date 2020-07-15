More storms that could be severe across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see more thunderstorms that could be severe on Wednesday, before getting a break starting Thursday, with steamy weather returning for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A line of strong storms that featured winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour and penny-size hail moved through the area from northwest to southeast Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
A stalled front will be the main focus for continued shower and storm development Wednesday, with scattered to numerous storms expected in the afternoon and evening, with some strong to severe, the National Weather Service said.
The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and very heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. The front will push south late Wednesday night bringing an end to storm chances, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
Storm chances will return to the area Saturday and continue through the weekend into next week.
Chicago and Milwaukee may be among the major Midwest metro areas that get hit hard by storms during the afternoon and evening, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m., with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 75 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the morning, the Weather Service said.
The chance for showers and storms overnight is 60%, mainly before 11 p.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, as the low falls to around 63.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 63, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 40% Saturday night and Sunday, 50% Sunday night, 40% Monday, 20% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 92, 89, 84 and 83, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 70, 73, 68 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms Wednesday that will taper overnight, a possible isolated storm Thursday, possible isolated storms Saturday and Sunday, and a possible few storms Monday and Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 79, 85, 89, 92, 91, 86 and 86, and overnight lows around 65, 64, 72, 72, 69 and 68.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:49 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 107 for July 14, set in 1936.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 69 at 6:10 a.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 45 for July 14, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.78 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 5.38 inches, 3.41 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 10.45 inches, 3.94 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 24.06 inches, 5.72 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 14 is 1.59 inches in 1893.
