More storms that could be severe across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

Southern Wisconsin is likely to see more thunderstorms that could be severe on Wednesday, before getting a break starting Thursday, with steamy weather returning for the weekend, according to forecasters.

A line of strong storms that featured winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour and penny-size hail moved through the area from northwest to southeast Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A stalled front will be the main focus for continued shower and storm development Wednesday, with scattered to numerous storms expected in the afternoon and evening, with some strong to severe, the National Weather Service said.

The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and very heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. The front will push south late Wednesday night bringing an end to storm chances, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.

Storm chances will return to the area Saturday and continue through the weekend into next week.

Chicago and Milwaukee may be among the major Midwest metro areas that get hit hard by storms during the afternoon and evening, AccuWeather said.