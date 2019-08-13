No severe weather is expected, but more showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday could dump another three-quarters of an inch or more of rain on south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
There are more slight chances for showers and storms Friday through Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Patchy dense fog was impacting some areas of south-central Wisconsin on Tuesday morning, with visibility of a quarter-mile or less in Wisconsin Dells, Pardeeville, and Lone Rock. The fog was expected to dissipate by 9 a.m., the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, the chances for showers and storms are 30 percent Tuesday, 60 percent Tuesday night, and 70 percent Wednesday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Tuesday night, and a quarter- to half-inch Wednesday night, with higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light winds and highs near 79 and 68 sandwiching an overnight low around 62.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Friday through Saturday night, and 20 percent Sunday through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 75, 79, 82, 83 and 84, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 58, 60, 65, 66 and 66.
Monday’s high in Madison was 77 at 1:51 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 99 for Aug. 12, set in 1995.
Monday’s low in Madison was 61 at 4:38 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 38 for Aug. 12, set in 1967.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.71 inches, 0.6 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.64 inches, 2.27 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.45 inches, 6.25 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 12 is 1.5 inches in 1875.