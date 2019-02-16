Southern Wisconsin’s recent brutal stretch of weather will continue over the next several days with snowstorms hitting the area Sunday and Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said light snow will spread into southern Wisconsin on Sunday starting in the southwest about 2 a.m., the Madison area about 4 a.m., and to the east about 6 a.m.
Light snow will continue into Sunday evening, with 2 to 4 inches expected, and a few locations seeing 5 inches.
The storm Tuesday night into Wednesday also will feature accumulating snow, but no possible totals were provided by the Weather Service.
The first storm system is coming from the northwestern U.S., and the other will swing up from the Gulf of Mexico, Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said in a news release.
The first storm will be somewhat starved of moisture and may have gaps in the precipitation across areas from the Midwest to the Northeast as a result, Sosnowski said.
Tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, the second storm will bring areas of heavy snow, ice and rain, as it rolls northeastward from the Gulf coast on Tuesday, and it will track along or just west of the Appalachians on Wednesday and then exit the Northeast on Thursday.
A swath of snow is likely to extend from parts of northwestern Texas to northern Illinois, Wisconsin, northern Michigan, northern New York state and northern New England, Sosnowski said, adding that areas to the south and east could see significant ice and rain.
In Madison on Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 24 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the east in the afternoon and producing wind chill values of zero to 10, the Weather Service said.
The overnight low should be around 18, with snow showers mainly after 4 a.m. and accumulation of less than an inch.
Sunday’s forecast features snow showers before noon, then snow after noon, with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible, a high near 26 and east winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Snow is likely to continue overnight Sunday into Monday, mainly before midnight, with less than an inch possible as the low falls to around 14.
The Weather Service said there’s a 60 percent chance for snow early Wednesday, a 70 percent chance on Wednesday, and a 40 percent chance Wednesday night, before quiet weather returns.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, cloud Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, and mostly sunny Friday, with highs near 23, 25, 28, 29 and 32, and lows Monday night through Thursday night around 6, 15, 18 and 14.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts light snow developing overnight and continuing Sunday, with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, highest to the south and west of Madison; a few flurries Monday; light snow developing Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday; and then quiet weather the rest fo the week.
Brown said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday and Friday, and cloudy next Saturday, with highs near 26, 28, 23, 24, 31, 35, 35 and 37, and overnight lows around 18, 14, 8, 14, 17, 16, 20 and 20.
Friday’s high in Madison was 19 at 12:15 a.m., 12 degrees below the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 63 for Feb. 15, set in 1921.
Friday’s low in Madison was 2 at 8:05 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 14 below for Feb. 15, set in 1920.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, putting Madison’s February total at 1.45 inches, 0.75 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.11 inches, 2.44 inches above normal. The 2019 precipitation total stayed at 4.01 inches, 2.08 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 15 is 0.48 inches in 1992.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, keeping Madison’s February total at 12 inches, 6.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 37.6 inches, 5.3 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 41 inches, 4.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 15 is 4.9 inches in 1992.
Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.