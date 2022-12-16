More snow showers for southern Wisconsin Friday. How much longer will they stick around?

Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected in our latest forecast video.
Photos: Massive storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions across US
Evan Freedman, from Los Angeles, puts snow chains on his vehicle as heavy snow falls on Highway 2 near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
Will Lester
Wrightwood residents Nick and Christine Hoban enjoy a walk together as heavy snow falls on Highway 2 near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
Will Lester
California Highway Patrol officer Mike Eshleman instructs a driver he may continue on Highway 2 in his 4-wheel drive vehicle as heavy snow falls near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
Will Lester
A structure is damaged after a tornado touched down in Wayne, Okla., early Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south, including Texas and Oklahoma, saw tornadoes early Tuesday, with some damage reported in Oklahoma. (KOCO via AP)
TEL
Rain from a winter storm creates icy conditions on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2022, in Sioux Falls, SD. A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Belinda Penner carries belonging from her cousin's home, destroyed by a tornado, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Adam Lee, left, and Jr. Ibarra, right, carry a table from a friend's home after it was destroyed by a tornado, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Belinda Penner, center, watches as Jr. Ibarra, left, and Jared Reaves, right, carry a beam from her cousin's tornado destroyed home, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Bob Blackwell carries belongings from his daughter's home, destroyed by a tornado, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Damian Reinhold surveys damage to trees brought down by a tornado outside his friend's home, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Storm damage of Bertha Gonzalez's home, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, near Decatur, Texas. Three adults and three children were inside the Gonzalez family home as a possible tornado swept through just after 7 AM. The insurance company came out to access damage and a hotel room was secured for the family through Jan. 27, 2023. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Rebecca Slezak
Debris outside of Bertha Gonzalez's home, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, near Decatur, Texas. Three adults and three children were inside the Gonzalez family home as a possible tornado swept through just after 7 AM. The insurance company came out to access damage and a hotel room was secured for the family through Jan. 27, 2023. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Rebecca Slezak
Shattered glass in a bedroom inside Bertha Gonzalez's home, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, near Decatur, Texas. Three adults and three children were inside the Gonzalez family home as a possible tornado swept through just after 7 a.m. The insurance company came out to access damage and a hotel room was secured for the family through Jan. 27, 2023. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Rebecca Slezak
A home after a possible tornado swept through, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, near Decatur, Texas. A possible tornado that swept through after 7 AM left debris alongside Farm to Market Road 730 and homes damaged. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Rebecca Slezak
A large tree is left uprooted alongside a damaged gazebo in the backyard of Randy Popiel after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
Crews survey damage from a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
A school zone speed limit sign lays with downed trees along North Lucas Drive after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
Antonio Rios, bottom, and Noel Enriquez work to patch the roof and siding of a home after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
Crews survey damage from a possible tornado as large pieces metal hang from a downed power line along Northwest Highway in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
A greenhouse sits on a fence in the backyard of Randy Popiel's home after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
A Mustang Elite Car Wash & Lube Center employee picks up debris after a possible tornado on Ira E. Woods Avenue in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
An electronic sign advises motorists in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 that winter weather has forced the closure of the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A snow plow drives near the Lowry Avenue Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
Storm clouds roll over the Minneapolis skyline as seen from the Lowry Avenue Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow carves a path along the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A lopne van moves along the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Tractor trailers are stacked up on the shoulder along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
The gate is closed on an on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Airpark Road Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
