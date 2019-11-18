A little more snow is possible, but then it could disappear across south-central Wisconsin with temperatures moving above normal into the 40s this week, following last week’s record-breaking cold stretch, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, with a high near 37 and west winds around 5 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for snow between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. that could accumulate to a half-inch or less as the low falls to around 31, the National Weather Service said.
Tuesday’s forecast features a slight chance for drizzle before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 30, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the next storm that moves in could bring plenty of precipitation, but it will be rain: there’s a 90 percent chance Wednesday night and 80 percent chance Thursday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch Wednesday night and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Thursday.
The low should be around 38 and high near 46, with south winds gusting as high as 25 mph and turning out of the northwest in the afternoon on Thursday.
No precipitation is in the forecast from Thursday night through the weekend, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 36, 39 and 40, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 24, 25 and 27.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 36 at 2:48 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 17, set in 2016.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 7:21 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 1 below for Nov. 17, set in 1959.
Officially, 0.12 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.93 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 13.57 inches of precipitation, 6.67 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 43.16 inches of precipitation, 11.44 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 17 is 1.6 inches in 1931.
Officially, 0.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, giving Madison a November total of 7.6 inches, 6.5 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 15.7 inches, 14.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 17 is 4.3 inches in 1892.