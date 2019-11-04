More snow is in the forecast for south-central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, with more abnormally cold weather to follow, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service predicts around an inch Tuesday night and less than half an inch Wednesday, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts up to an inch south of Madison, and 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area and to the north.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers after 1 p.m. and before 7 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 44 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 31, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 37 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 80 percent Tuesday night and Wednesday, with snow Tuesday night, and rain mixing in Wednesday, a low Tuesday night around 28 and a high Wednesday near 39, with south winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said precipitation chances return at 20 percent for snow Saturday night and 20 percent for rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 29, 30, 38 and 36, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 20, 15, 21 and 28.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 47 at 3:06 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 3, set in 1964.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 7:12 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 11 for Nov. 3, set in 1951.
Officially, 0.13 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.19 inches, 0.06 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.83 inches of precipitation, 7.05 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.42 inches of precipitation, 11.82 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 3 is 1.96 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s November total stayed at 0.4 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.5 inches, 7.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 3 is 4.8 inches in 1951.