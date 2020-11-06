More record highs could fall through Monday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Milwaukee set a record high Wednesday, Madison did so on Thursday, and more records could be on the way as southern Wisconsin enjoys a November-style heat wave, according to forecasters.
Milwaukee tied its record for Nov. 4 at 73 on Wednesday, and Madison broke its record for Nov. 5 at 72 on Thursday, breaking the prior record of 71 set in 1924 and 2008, the National Weather Service reported.
The record highs for Madison for Nov. 6 (Friday) through Nov. 9 (Monday) are 71 in 2016, 76 in 2015, 74 in 1999, and 73 in 1999, and Friday’s predicted high of 72 would break that record, according to the Weather Service.
Why the record-breaking warm stretch?
A strong area of high pressure will cause the jet stream to move into Canada by Friday and the weekend, a position normally reserved for summer, resulting in highs on-par with late September, AccuWeather said.
"As a slow-moving area of low pressure will bring a swath of snow to the northern Plains this weekend, a high-pressure system located in the eastern third of the country will continue to pump warmer-than-normal air into the East," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
But by early next week, a cold front will bring an end to the unseasonable warmth in the Midwest. After a high of 61 degrees and rain on Monday, Minneapolis could see snowflakes in the air on Tuesday with temperatures failing to reach 40 degrees.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 55, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 69 and south winds around 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 54, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Monday after noon; a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; a 70% chance for showers and possibly a storm Tuesday; and a 60% chance for showers Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 70, 56, 46 and 47, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 61, 51, 33 and 31.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts record-threatening warmth into Monday, then much colder, with a few showers possible Monday, showers Monday night, and scattered showers Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near71, 70, 69, 70, 57, 46 and 47, and overnight lows around 52, 53, 58, 50, 34 and 33.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 72 at 2:50 p.m., breaking the prior record of 71 set in 1924 and 2008 and 22 degrees above the normal high.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 44 at 1:01 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of zero for Nov. 5, set in 1951.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.41 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 6.79 inches of precipitation, 0.85 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 5.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 5 is 1.14 inches in 2005.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 5 is 2.3 inches in 1990.
