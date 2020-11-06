More record highs could fall through Monday for southern Wisconsin

But by early next week, a cold front will bring an end to the unseasonable warmth in the Midwest. After a high of 61 degrees and rain on Monday, Minneapolis could see snowflakes in the air on Tuesday with temperatures failing to reach 40 degrees.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 55, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 69 and south winds around 15 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 54, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Monday after noon; a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; a 70% chance for showers and possibly a storm Tuesday; and a 60% chance for showers Tuesday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 70, 56, 46 and 47, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 61, 51, 33 and 31.