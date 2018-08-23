More rain in Madison is definitely not needed, but more rain is coming.
The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms could start early Friday morning and continue throughout the day into Friday night.
Rain could total up to an inch locally, but waterlogged ground and overflowing lakes and streams can't handle much more.
And rain Friday isn't the last of it.
The forecast calls for chances of rain Sunday night through Tuesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m., low around 60.
- Friday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, high near 82.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 87.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
- Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 87.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 71.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 85.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 83.