More rain for the weekend, then warmer, then colder for southern Wisconsin

A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plunge again, according to forecasters.
After a light mix of precipitation fell over southern Wisconsin overnight, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon in Friday on Madison, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for rain are 60% overnight, mainly after 5 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; 90% Saturday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; and 20% Saturday night, mainly before 1 a.m.
Look for a high Saturday near 52, with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, sandwiched by lows around 38 and 34.
The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and sunny Thursday, with highs near 50, 63, 61, 43 and 46, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 34, 44, 31 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts rain developing overnight, scattered rain Saturday ending by midnight, and rain Tuesday ending at night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 50, 54, 50, 63, 59, 44 and 44, and overnight lows around 37, 34, 35, 44, 36 and 23.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 12:49 p.m., 2 degrees below normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 77 for March 25, set in 2007.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 4 below for March 25, set in 1960.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.21 inches, 0.45 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 3.34 inches, 1 inch below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 25 is 1.41 inches in 1920.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 1.9 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 25 is 5 inches in 1899.
