More rain for the weekend, then warmer, then colder for southern Wisconsin

A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plunge again, according to forecasters.

After a light mix of precipitation fell over southern Wisconsin overnight, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon in Friday on Madison, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for rain are 60% overnight, mainly after 5 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; 90% Saturday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; and 20% Saturday night, mainly before 1 a.m.

Look for a high Saturday near 52, with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, sandwiched by lows around 38 and 34.

The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and sunny Thursday, with highs near 50, 63, 61, 43 and 46, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 34, 44, 31 and 24.