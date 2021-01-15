More light snow through Saturday, bitter cold still expected later in January for Wisconsin

More light snow is on the way through Saturday for southern Wisconsin, but the more potentially impactful weather news is that bitter cold still is being forecast for later in January.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for some time that a weakening of the polar vortex was going to send bitterly cold air into the U.S. during the second half of January. They say that cold still is coming, but it has been delayed a bit from the original forecast of the third week.

AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said a wave of cold air originating from Canada will spread from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast this weekend behind the storm that hit the area starting Thursday, but the air mass will not be all that cold near the surface, and it is following well above-average temperatures that warmed the ground.

A bigger discharge of cold associated with the polar vortex displacement will follow as major weather changes developing over the northern Pacific Ocean over the next week are expected to allow very cold air to build over northern Canada then send it south.