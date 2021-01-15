More light snow through Saturday, bitter cold still expected later in January for Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
More light snow is on the way through Saturday for southern Wisconsin, but the more potentially impactful weather news is that bitter cold still is being forecast for later in January.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for some time that a weakening of the polar vortex was going to send bitterly cold air into the U.S. during the second half of January. They say that cold still is coming, but it has been delayed a bit from the original forecast of the third week.
AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said a wave of cold air originating from Canada will spread from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast this weekend behind the storm that hit the area starting Thursday, but the air mass will not be all that cold near the surface, and it is following well above-average temperatures that warmed the ground.
A bigger discharge of cold associated with the polar vortex displacement will follow as major weather changes developing over the northern Pacific Ocean over the next week are expected to allow very cold air to build over northern Canada then send it south.
"Much colder air will take some time to reach the eastern third of the nation, but we finally expect arctic air to arrive during the weekend of Jan. 23-24 with temperatures dropping well below normal across a wide area," Pastelok explained.
AccuWeather said temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest should average 10-20 degrees below normal from Jan. 24-28, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero.
After Thursday’s storm system dropped an inch of snow on Madison, National Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said southern Wisconsin is expected to see additional light wintry precipitation on and off Friday, with light snow becoming more widespread at times Friday evening through Saturday morning.
Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected, mainly east of Madison, the Weather Service said.
The storm will be spinning up much more bad weather well to the west, with much of western Iowa under a blizzard warning, and parts of Minnesota under a winter storm warning.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for precipitation in the form of snow and freezing rain before noon, rain and snow between noon and 4 p.m., then snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for snow and freezing rain before 9 p.m., then snow, with patchy fog between midnight and 3 a.m. and a low around 30. Less than half an inch of snow accumulation is possible.
Saturday’s forecast features a 40% chance of snow before noon, patchy fog before 7 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 34 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow and freezing rain overnight Saturday night, a 20% chance for snow Sunday, and a 20% chance for snow Monday night and again Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 30, 27, 29, 28 and 33, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 25, 18, 19, 15 and 21.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts scattered light snow or flurries Friday, with a final storm of 2 to 5 inches; light snow overnight with patchy fog possible; patchy fog and light snow Saturday morning, with an additional inch of snow possible; possible flurries Sunday and Monday; possible light snow Monday night; possible flurries Tuesday; and a chance of snow late Thursday.
Noel said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 33, 32, 28, 25, 27, 28 and 31, and overnight lows around 28, 20, 15, 13, 15 and 20.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 35 at 5:18 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 48 for Jan. 14, set in 1928 and 1952.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 25 at 5:42 a.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 51 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 14, set in 1963.
Officially, 0.21 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.25 inches, 0.32 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.38 inches, 0.93 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 14 is 0.52 inches, set in 1930 and 1940.
Officially, 1 inch of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 2.1 inches, 3.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 3.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.9 inches, 5.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 14 is 9.4 inches, set in 1940.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
