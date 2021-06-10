More heat, more humidity, more small chances for storms for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin’s weather since Memorial Day has become a broken record of dry weather, with plenty of heat and humidity, and there are only small chances for that to change with showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

An isolated storm is possible Thursday afternoon, mainly west of a line from Lone Rock to Madison to Janesville, the National Weather Service said.

A cold front moving through Friday night into Saturday morning will increase the chances for storms across much of southern Wisconsin, continuing through the day on Saturday, but dry weather is predicted after that into the middle of next week.

Just 0.04 inches of rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport in June, 1.51 inches below normal, and the 2021 total of 7.22 inches is 7.46 inches below normal.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 10% chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 91 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 70, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 91 and south winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the morning.