More heat, more humidity, more small chances for storms for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin’s weather since Memorial Day has become a broken record of dry weather, with plenty of heat and humidity, and there are only small chances for that to change with showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
An isolated storm is possible Thursday afternoon, mainly west of a line from Lone Rock to Madison to Janesville, the National Weather Service said.
A cold front moving through Friday night into Saturday morning will increase the chances for storms across much of southern Wisconsin, continuing through the day on Saturday, but dry weather is predicted after that into the middle of next week.
Just 0.04 inches of rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport in June, 1.51 inches below normal, and the 2021 total of 7.22 inches is 7.46 inches below normal.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 10% chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 91 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 70, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 91 and south winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the morning.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms after 8 p.m. as the low falls to around 70.
The chance for showers and storms continues at 40% Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a 20% chance for showers and storms Saturday night, quiet weather is forecast through Wednesday.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday through Wednesday, with highs near 90, 89, 84 and 86, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 63, 65, 59 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible stray, pop-up storm south of Madison, later in the day Thursday; isolated storms, especially north of Madison, later in the day Friday; and possible showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 92, 94, 88, 89, 83, 80 and 84, and overnight lows around 67, 69, 62, 65, 58 and 55.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 92 at 3:16 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 1 degree below the record high of 93 for June 9, set in 1911.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 67 at 4:28 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 34 for June 9, set in 1977.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 0.04 inches, 1.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.22 inches, 7.46 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 9 is 2.46 inches in 1974.