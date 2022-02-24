More cities declare snow emergencies as winter storm begins

Several cities in Dane County and the surrounding area have declared snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring at least a few inches of snow to most of Wisconsin.

The cities of Sun Prairie, Beloit, Stoughton and Lodi have declared snow emergencies so far. The declarations affect parking along city streets.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday in Sun Prairie, there will be no parking on city streets. Violators can be ticketed $50 and might get their cars towed.

Cars can be parked in city parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square, Sun Prairie said.

In Stoughton, residents will need to follow even/odd parking rules between midnight and 8 a.m. For example, Thursday night, residents should park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses because it will be Feb. 25 at midnight.

In Lodi, vehicles cannot be parked on any public street or alley from midnight to 7 a.m. or until the snow removal operations have been completed, the city said. The emergency is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for Lodi.

Beloit's snow emergency will be effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, the city said. Vehicles are not allowed to park or stand on city streets during that time.

Residents need to move their cars from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot, Beloit said. Those lots can be found online at go.madison.com/beloit-snow.

At least 2 to 3 inches of light, fluffy snow will fall on most locations, with 4 inches or more close to the lake and 5 to 6 inches in some spots due to lake enhancement, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.

Expected snow totals include 3 to 5 inches for Kenosha and Milwaukee, 3 to 4 inches for Sheboygan, 2 to 3 inches on a line from Platteville through Madison to Green Bay, 1 to 2 inches in La Crosse and Wausau, and 2 to 3 inches in Eau Claire.

State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.

