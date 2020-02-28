1 more chilly day, cold night before strong warming trend thaws southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see one more chilly day and cold night, before a strong warming trend starts Saturday, pushing highs near 50 on Sunday, according to forecasters.

The warmth will bring with it a return to some chances for precipitation for the area next week, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 7, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 30, Sunday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow then snow Monday night, a 30% chance for rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday night.