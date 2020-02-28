1 more chilly day, cold night before strong warming trend thaws southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see one more chilly day and cold night, before a strong warming trend starts Saturday, pushing highs near 50 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
The warmth will bring with it a return to some chances for precipitation for the area next week, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 7, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 30, Sunday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow then snow Monday night, a 30% chance for rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 40, 44, 44 and 41, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 31, 23, 28 and 26.
You have free articles remaining.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a chilly Friday before a warming trend stars Saturday, with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Wednesday, highs Friday through Thursday near 26, 37, 50, 40, 45, 45 and 40, and overnight lows around 7, 29, 27, 20, 26 and 26
Thursday’s high in Madison was 27 at 4:12 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 27, set in 1976.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 14 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Feb. 27, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, putting Madison’s final February total at 0.94 inches, 0.45 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.16 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.06 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 27 is 1.61 inches in 1948.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s February total at 13.3 inches, 3 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 9.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 27 is 7.1 inches in 1890.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.
Worst blizzard ever: Remembering the 'Big Snow' of 1881