More bitter cold, then a short hint of spring for southern Wisconsin

After wind chill values are the concern heading into the weekend, temperatures will rise to near 50 on Sunday, bringing southern Wisconsin a short hint of spring, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a chance for flurries between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 21 and north winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Far southeastern Wisconsin could see very light snow totaling less than an inch Thursday afternoon and early evening as a big snowstorm passes to the south.

After an overnight low around 3 with wind chills between 5 below and zero, Friday’s forecast for Madison features mostly sunny skies, a high near 34 and light south winds becoming southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, producing wind chills between 5 below and 5.

There’s a 40% chance for snow showers before 9 p.m. Friday night, with a low around 4 and southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph turning out of the northwest after midnight and gusting to 40 mph, producing wind chills of 10 below to zero.

After a quiet weekend, there’s a 30% chance for snow showers Monday after noon, a 70% chance Monday night, 60% chance Tuesday, and 40% Tuesday night.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 21, 49, 28, 22 and 21, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around rising to around 26 by 5 a.m., 26, 17 and 10.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible light snow later Thursday far south/southeast of Madison, totaling a half-inch; light snow possible Friday night, totaling less than an inch; and a light snow/mix possible later on Monday into Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 21, 28, 25, 49, 32, 23 and 19, and overnight lows around 2, 5, 17, 25, 16 and 6.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 46 at 11:18 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 57 for Feb. 16, set in 1981.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Feb. 16, set in 1885 and 1936.

Officially, 0.05 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.13 inches, 0.68 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 2.3 inches, 1.61 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total rose to 0.61 inches, 1.67 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 16 is 1.28 inches in 1911.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 0.9 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 16.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.1 inches, 19.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 16 is 6.1 inches in 2006.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.