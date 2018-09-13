Things are finally returning back to normal in Montello, after massive flooding over the past two weeks shut down the main road in the village and delayed the opening of school.
Highway 22 opened Wednesday, allowing school buses to return to their normal routes instead of taking a long detour to get kids picked up for school.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation inspected the Main Street bridge on Tuesday, and no structural damage was discovered. Some surface damage was found on a retaining wall, with repairs scheduled next week.
The road and bridge has a 10-ton weight limit for now, because of the saturated ground conditions.
Another stretch of pavement that had closed because of flooding, the Capital City bike trail near Monona Terrace, is now open, after the opening was delayed on Wednesday when someone stole seven of the eight pumps used to pump water from the trail back into Lake Monona.
The pumps were replaced and the pumping commenced, which allowed the city to reopen that section of the trail by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Some streets on Madison's Isthmus affected by flooding from the Tenney Dam still have lanes closed, and it might take awhile before all streets are back to normal.
City officials are advising residents who have used sandbags to protect property to keep those bags in place for now; curbside collection of the bags will take place after the risk of flooding ends.
Lake Monona's water level dropped five inches as of Wednesday morning, but was still five inches above the 100-year flood level.
"Dry weather is forecast through the weekend, but rainy weather is expected to return next week, Monona officials said. "We advise residents to not remove sandbags at this point."
All three Monona boat launches remain closed and the Madison boat launches on Lake Monona also remain closed.
All beaches on Madison's lakes are closed and the Tenney Park shelter and lagoon area also remain closed.
Madison golf courses have reopened, but golfers need to use carts.
Some state and county highways remain closed by high water, mainly in southwest Wisconsin. A list of the closures can be found on the Wisconsin highway travel map at https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts